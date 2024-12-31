The 2024-25 college football bowl and CFP schedule is beginning to wind down, but there are still some huge matchups to come. The College Football Playoff quarterfinals kick off on New Year's Eve with No. 3 Boise State vs. No. 6 Penn State, and the lower-seeded Nittany Lions are the 11.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds via SportsLine consensus. The other three playoff games come on New Year's Day as No. 1 Oregon is +2.5 vs. No. 8 Ohio State, No. 5 Texas is -12.5. vs. No. 4 Arizona State and No. 2 Georgia is -1 against No. 7 Notre Dame.

Eight other bowl games remain and six of them are matchups of Power Four teams, so college football bettors have a lot on the board in the coming days. Before locking in any college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Bruce also enters action on Dec. 31 on a 52-30 roll (+1869) on his official SportsLine college football spread betting picks.

Top college football predictions for bowl games

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending: He's backing Minnesota (-7.5) against Virginia Tech in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3.

The Golden Gophers have some key betting trends working in their favor for this matchup. They were 9-2-1 against the spread this season and 4-1 ATS away from home. Head coach PJ Fleck is also 5-0 both straight up and ATS in bowl games. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, covered just once in its final four games this season.

A majority of Minnesota's key players are expected to be in action, while various reports point to the Hokies missing more than a dozen starters, making Minnesota the value play at this number. See which other picks to make here.

College football bowl and playoff odds

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (+16.5, 44.5)

Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington (+1.5, 49.5)

Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois (+9.5, 49.5)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU (+3.5, 63)

Fiesta Bowl: Penn State vs. Boise State (+11.5, 53.5)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State (+12.5, 51)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon (+2.5, 55.5)

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia (-1, 45.5)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss (-17.5, 51.5)

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas State (-13.5, 61)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech (+7.5, 42.5)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty (+2.5, 51)