The 2024 Salute to Veterans Bowl features the South Alabama Jaguars (6-6) and the Western Michigan Broncos (6-6) linking up on Saturday night. The Broncos snapped their three-game skid and topped the Eastern Michigan Eagles 26-18 in the regular season finale. As for the Jaguars, they lost to Texas State 45-38 in their last game. South Alabama is playing in its fifth bowl game in school history. In 2023, it defeated Eastern Michigan 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl. Meanwhile, Western Michigan is in its first bowl game since 2021. South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez's status is uncertain after he left the season finale with an injury. South Alabama leading rusher Fluff Both well and WMU leading receiver Blake Bosma are both in the transfer portal.

Kickoff from Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 8.5-point favorite in the latest South Alabama vs. Western Michigan odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5.

A Las Vegas handicapper and SportsLine expert, Cimini enters bowl season on 22-17 (+352) streak on all college football picks, but he's especially dialed in on South Alabama, going 20-6 against the spread on his last 26 picks involving the Jaguars.

Here are several CFB odds and CFB betting lines for Western Michigan vs. South Alabama:

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama spread: Jaguars -8.5

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama over/under: 57.5 points

Western Michigan vs. South Alabama money line: Jaguars -336, Broncos +264

Why the South Alabama can cover

Senior receiver Jamaal Pritchett has been the main option in the passing attack this season. Pritchett does a lot of his damage after the catch. He leads the team in catches (91), receiving yards (1,127), and touchdowns (9). The Alabama native has five games with 100-plus yards. On Nov. 23 versus Southern Miss, Pritchett reeled in eight grabs for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Junior running back Kentrel Bullock will likely have an expanded role Bothwell in the portal. Bullock has 701 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and 5.2 yards per carry this campaign. The Mississippi native has gone over 50 rushing yards in five of his last eight games.

Why the Western Michigan can cover

The Western Michigan offense has been productive this season. The Broncos were ranked first in the MAC in scoring offense (29.4), fourth in total offense (374.4) and third in rushing offense (188.2). In addition, they scored 40-plus points four times in 2024. The Broncos had three players who logged at least 500 rushing yards this year. Junior running back Jaden Nixon leads the charge in the backfield. He's compiled 874 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Hayden Wolff has 45 career starts under his belt and brings experience onto the field. In 2024, Wolff has 2,214 passing yards with 17 passing touchdowns. The Florida native has thrown a passing touchdown in eight games this season.

How to make South Alabama vs. Western Michigan picks

