Penn State star defensive end Abdul Carter will be a "game-time decision" for the Orange Bowl on Thursday night, coach James Franklin said Wednesday. Carter suffered an apparent left arm/shoulder injury in the Nittany Lions' Fiesta Bowl win over Boise State on Dec. 31 and has been limited in practice since.

Franklin added that the Nittany Lions are "hopeful" and "expecting" the star junior to suit up but stopped short of guaranteeing that he would.

"Abdul's approached this the right way and wants to play," Franklin said as he sat next to Notre Dame coach Marcus Franklin in a press conference previewing the College Football Playoff semifinal showdown.

Carter has been a menace off the edge for the Penn State, ranking No. 2 nationally in tackles for loss (22). The junior earned CBS Sports first-team All-American honors and is projected as a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft should he decide to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility. Carter ranks No. 8 in the 2025 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings and is projected as high as No. 4 in Mike Renner's most-recent mock draft.

With 11 sacks on the season and 22 for his career, Carter is an edge weapon that opposing offenses must account for in pass protection. Carter totaled two tackles for loss in Penn State's first-round CFP victory over SMU before leaving the Boise State game in the first half without registering a tackle.