Texas quarterback Arch Manning isn't going anywhere. Though he's been consistent in his desire to stay with the Longhorns, nothing can be taken for granted in the transfer portal era, especially since Manning is a former five-star recruit that has yet to take on a consistent starting role.

But he was asked about potential changes to the current transfer portal windows during a media appearance ahead of No. 5 seed Texas' Peach Bowl clash against (4) Arizona State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal and took the opportunity to shut down any speculation about his future.

"I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything so I don't really know about it, about the whole windows and everything," Manning said.

Though current starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has one more year of eligibility, the general assumption is that Ewers will leave --for either the NFL Draft or the transfer portal if the price is right -- and that Manning will assume Texas' starting mantle in 2025. Even though he has yet to surpass Ewers, Manning has been a big part of the Longhorns' gameplan in 2024.

He has taken situational snaps, largely as a rushing threat, in each of Texas' last three games, including its SEC Championship Game showdown against Georgia and its first-round College Football Playoff win against Clemson.

Manning also logged the first two starts of his career in September when Ewers missed time due to an abdominal injury. Manning led the offense in Texas' first-ever SEC game and completed 26 of his 31 pass attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 33 yards and another touchdown in a win against Mississippi State.

Manning, who was the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class and is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks to ever exit the high school ranks, also nixed transfer speculation after a true freshman season in which he only appeared in two games.

"I haven't looked into transferring at all," Manning said in December of 2023. "I'm just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas like I've always wanted to."

