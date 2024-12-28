The No. 22 Army Black Knights and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to square off in the 2024 Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28. Army enters at 11-2 but is coming off a loss in the historic Army vs. Navy Game, falling 31-13, on Dec. 14. Louisiana Tech enters at 5-7 and coming off a 33-0 win over Kennesaw State on Nov. 30. Louisiana Tech replaces Marshall, who withdrew from the 2024 Independence Bowl due to a large portion of the roster entering the transfer portal after head coach Charles Huff left to become the head coach at Southern Miss, which allowed Louisiana Tech to play despite failing to reach six victories.

Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. Army is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Army odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 44 points. Before entering any Army vs. Louisiana Tech picks or 2024 Independence Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Army vs. Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl 2024. Here are several college football betting lines for Louisiana Tech vs. Army:

Army vs. Louisiana Tech spread: Army -14.5

Army vs. Louisiana Tech over/under: 44 points

Army vs. Louisiana Tech money line: Army -654, Louisiana Tech +471

Why Army can cover

Army is coming off its best season since 2018 with an 11-2 record and its only two losses came to a Notre Dame team which made the College Football Playoff and Navy. The Black Knights also won 10 of their 11 games by double-digits behind the No. 7 scoring defense in the nation, allowing 17.0 points per game. Army ranks ninth in yards allowed (306.4 per game) with its 11 victories coming by an average of 22.7 points as the Black Knights went 8-2-1 ATS in those wins.

Army won the American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship in its first year in the league with a 35-14 victory over Tulane in the final in an undefeated conference season. After playing as an independent since 2005 and for head coach Jeff Monken's first nine years at the school, the Black Knights have a conference title. Army's starting running back Kanye Udoh won't play after entering the transfer portal, but nearly the entire Army team will suit up for the 2024 Independence Bowl, including quarterback Bryson Daily, who led the run-heavy offense with 1,532 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns behind a top-tier offensive line.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

The Bulldogs never could have imagined playing in a bowl game entering the final game of the season with only four wins and unable to reach the six-win minimum to become bowl eligible. But after a 33-0 win over Kennesaw State on Nov. 30 and Marshall withdrew from the Independence Bowl, Louisiana Tech was invited and accepted the replacement invitation. Louisiana Tech won two of its final three games, including a 12-7 victory over Western Kentucky on Nov. 16 despite being 12-point underdogs.

Louisiana Tech has covered the spread in each of its last five games and is 5-0 ATS as the underdog this season. The Bulldogs were double-digit underdogs in all five of those games, so they are used to being in the position they're in on Saturday as sizeable underdogs. The Bulldogs lost four of those five games straight up, so a loss while staying within the margin is certainly a possibility. Redshirt freshman quarterback Evan Bullock completed 67.4% of his passes this season for 1,938 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions and is coming off completing 76.7% of his passes for 230 yards against Kennesaw State.

How to make Army vs. Louisiana Tech picks

The model has simulated Louisiana Tech vs. Army 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total.

