Colorado's Travis Hunter beat out Boise State star Ashton Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy last month, and the people of Idaho are still upset. On Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little joked about looking into the Heisman Trophy voting process.

The race for the 2024 Heisman Trophy was a tight one, with Hunter and Jeanty as the clear favorites. Hunter wound up winning by 214 points, making it the closest Heisman race since 2024.

On Monday, Little stood behind the podium and made a joke about looking into voter fraud as it pertains to the Heisman Trophy.

"I'm disappointed to acknowledge that voter fraud does exist," Little said. "An election was stolen. I'm asking Speaker Mike Moyle, (President Pro Tempore) Kelly Anthon to launch an investigation into the voting on the Heisman Trophy."

Jeanty was chasing Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record all season, but he fell just short at the end of the season. Still, Jeanty was a workhorse for the Broncos, and he led the country in rush attempts (374) and rushing yards (2,601). He also led the Mountain West Conference with 29 rushing touchdowns.

Ultimately, Hunter got the nod based on his two-way ability. Hunter was a lockdown cornerback for the Buffaloes, defending 11 passes while recording four interceptions. He also caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores.