The Bowling Green Falcons will host the Western Michigan Broncos during Tuesday night MACtion. Both programs are 5-4 on the season and are 4-1 in the conference on the season, so this matchup will have major implications at the top of the MAC standings. The Falcons hold a 34-20-3 edge in the all-time series, but the Broncos have won six of the last 10 and are 6-4 against the spread during that span as well.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio. The Falcons are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 58.5 points.

Here are several college football betting lines for the Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green:

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan spread: Bowling Green -8.5

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan over/under: 58.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan money line: Bowling Green -331, Western Michigan +257

Why Western Michigan can cover

The Broncos are coming off their first conference loss of the season last week, dropping a 42-28 decision to the Northern Illinois Huskies. Western Michigan put up 390 yards of total offense and the two-headed rushing attack of Jaden Nixon (12-95-2) and Jalen Buckley (16-80-0) were tough to stop, but the Broncos were inevitably undone by three interceptions.

However, that was the first time since a season-opening loss against Wisconsin that Western Michigan lost the turnover battle and during conference play the Broncos are still +7 in turnover differential. Hayden Wolff has only thrown two interceptions outside of last week and his 8.3 yards per pass attempt lead the conference, so expect a bounce-back performance on Tuesday.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Meanwhile, Bowling Green is coming off a 23-13 win over Central Michigan where the defense was smothering. The Chippewas only managed 224 yards of total offense and the Falcons have now held three of their last four opponents to less than 300 yards overall.

Terion Stewart rushed for 117 yards in the win and Jaison Patterson proved to be a capable compliment, carrying the ball nine times for 75 yards and a touchdown. Stewart has rushed for 674 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season while Patterson has added 331 yards and four scores. Quarterback Connor Bazelak leads the conference with a 68.2% completion rate this season.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan picks

