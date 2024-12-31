The Boise State Broncos are clear underdogs in Friday's College Football Playoff Quartefinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Not many people are picking Boise State to upset Penn State, but one rhino at the Phoenix Zoo is standing with the Broncos.

Prior to kickoff between the Broncos and Nittany Lions, the Phoenix Zoo let one of its rhinos, Chutti, pick the winner. With two large cardboard boxes painted with each team's logo in front of him, the greater one-horned rhino made his choice.

The rhino immediately went up to the Boise State box and removed the lid, signaling his prediction in favor of the Broncos. Shortly thereafter, the rhino tramped the Nittany Lions' box for good measure.

Chutti must feel a sense of kinship with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has spent the entire season running through and over his opponents. Jeanty, the runner-up for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, leads the FBS with 2,497 rushing yards and has found the end zone a total of 30 times.

Penn State will see a heavy dose of Jeanty early and often, but its defense may be up to the challenge, if the team's first-round playoff game against SMU was any indication. The Nittany Lions surrendered just 58 rushing yards in their 38-10 win, limiting the Mustangs to just 1.8 yards per attempt.