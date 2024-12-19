Five-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson has asked for a release from his financial aid agreement that he signed with Oregon during the early signing period, Wilson's representation, EL1TE Sports Management Group, told 247Sports. The current plan is for Wilson to enroll at Florida, which made a strong push for him leading into signing day. Apparently, the Gators never wavered on their recruiting efforts.

Wilson, a product of Florida's Tampa Bay Technical High School, even received three 247Sports Crystal Ball projections to Florida in early December. In spite of the buzz, Wilson initially honored his year-plus commitment to the Ducks -- he initially joined their 2025 class in Jan. 2023 -- by putting pen to paper in Oregon's favor.

He was one of four five-star prospects that Oregon signed during a successful early signing period. Now, it appears as if he will be the first five-star to join Florida's crop of 2025 recruits.

Wilson would also be the second blue-chip receiver for the Gators, who also added wideout Vernell Brown III -- the No. 39 prospect nationally and No. 6 wide receiver -- during the early signing period. Both Wilson and Brown have a chance to emerge as early targets for former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who earned 247Sports True Freshman All-American honors after a strong debut in 2024.

Few teams have been recruiting at a higher clip than Florida over the past month. Since the administration reaffirmed its faith in coach Billy Napier and the Gators closed the year on a three-game winning streak, Napier and his staff have hit the ground running in the talent acquisition department.

Florida currently has the No. 11 class in the 247Sports Team Composite Recruiting Rankings, and it will leapfrog rival Tennessee for the No. 10 spot with Wilson in the fold. Florida's ascent came quickly near the early signing period, as the Gators flipped four-star edge rusher Jayden Woods from Penn State, four-star safety Hylton Stubbs from Miami and four-star safety Lagonza Hayward from Tennessee.

The Gators have yet to make a big splash in the transfer portal, though it's still early, but they did convince stars like interior defensive lineman Caleb Banks and starting center Jake Slaughter to eschew the NFL Draft and return for another year in Gainesville.