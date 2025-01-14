Former UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka will transfer to James Madison, 247Sports/CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Sluka reunites with coach Bob Chesney, who coached him while at Holy Cross.

Sluka was the starting quarterback at UNLV after transferring from Holy Cross and scored seven touchdowns in three games. Following a 3-0 start, Sluka left the team while claiming that the program failed to follow through on NIL opportunities promised to him.

ESPN reported that Sluka was verbally promised six figures to join the program by a UNLV assistant coach. UNLV's collective claims that no formal offers were made to Sluka and no contracts were ever signed. Sluka later attempted to negotiate a smaller contract, but no deal was reached. Backup quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams ultimately led the Rebels to a Mountain West Championship Game.

Prior to UNLV, Sluka was a record-breaking quarterback at Holy Cross who earned All-America honors. He threw for 5,900 yards, rushed for 3,500 and scored 97 touchdowns for the Crusaders, leaving as the program's all-time leader in career passing efficiency.

The Locust Grove, New York, native ranked as the No. 17 quarterback in the transfer portal, ahead of projected power conference starters Zach Calzada (Kentucky), Devon Dampier (Utah) and Thomas Castellanos (Florida State).

Sluka now enters a complicated situation at James Madison. Incumbent quarterback Alonza Barnett III is back after throwing 26 touchdowns and four interceptions during a 9-4 season. Barnett missed the Boca Raton Bowl with a knee injury, and there's been no update on his status. If he's healthy, though, Barnett would be in line to start.