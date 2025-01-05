Former USC wide receiver and top available player in the transfer portal Zachariah Branch committed to Georgia Sunday afternoon, 247Sports'/CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Branch's brother, Zion, a former top-100 defensive back, also announced his commitment to the Bulldogs via social media.

Branch, the No. 4 prospect nationally and No. 2 wide receiver in 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings, entered the portal after two seasons at USC. A former five-star prospect out of Las Vegas, Nevada's Bishop Gorman High School, Branch emerged as a dynamic playmaker for the Trojans as a true freshman in 2023.

He made an immediate impact as both a punt and kick returner and won the Jet Award, which is given annually to the top return specialist, after tallying 442 yards and one touchdown on kick returns and 332 yards and one touchdown on punt returns.

In 2024, he took on a larger role in USC's offense, featuring heavily in the receiver rotation. He finished tied for second on the team with 47 catches for 503 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per catch.

Branch finished his two-year USC career with 78 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns. He's a big get for a Georgia team that has some offensive stalwarts to replace in 2025.

The Bulldogs are set to lose veteran options Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith -- a big-play threat that often stretched the field for Georgia. Branch can certainly help in that regard with his game-breaking speed.

Georgia also needs more consistent play from its wide receivers, especially as it breaks in a new quarterback in the wake of Carson Beck's departure for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Dawgs were hampered by drops throughout the year, an issue magnified in its College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to Notre Dame.

The Branch brothers are Georgia's first transfer commits during the 2025 cycle.