After a 6-16 record and less than two years on the job, Tom Herman was fired as the FAU football coach. Herman went just 2-8 this year and associate head coach Chad Lunsford will be the interim HC for the Owls' final games. However, the FAU football coaching search is already underway with recruiting periods around the corner. The Florida Atlantic Owls have clinched their fourth straight losing season, but being in the football hotbed of South Florida will make the FAU football coaching job one of the most coveted among the Group of Five openings.

The school has had several big-name coaches previously, including Howard Schnellenberger, who won a national title at Miami, and current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. The Owls also aren't far removed from a high level of success, with a pair of 11-win seasons since 2017, so they should be able to attract FAU football coaching candidates with strong backgrounds. If you love the Owls, or just want to know who will call the shots for FAU football in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Owls247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Florida Atlantic.

Top Florida Atlantic football coach candidates

One name the staff has identified as a potential target is Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. The son of the longtime coach of the same name -- who won four Super Bowls -- the younger Weis has served in an official capacity as a coach since he was 18 years old. He's worked under his father, as well as Nick Saban as an offensive assistant for Alabama, and he's spent five years alongside Kiffin, including at FAU in 2018-19. That was his first job as an offensive coordinator, a position he's maintained at South Florida (2020-21) and with the Rebels since 2022.

Ole Miss has made substantial improvement under Weis every year, going from ranking 29th nationally in scoring in 2022 to 16th last year to fourth this season. He has quarterback Jaxson Dart still in the Heisman running as Dart leads the nation in passer rating and yards per attempt, while leading the SEC in both yards and touchdowns through the air. Weis also has prior recruiting experience, so combined with his impressive resume and ties to Florida Atlantic, he's one of the most intriguing candidates for the FAU football coaching position. See more candidates at Owls247.

