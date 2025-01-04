Hip Hop legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav made a very notable cameo on Friday night. During the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, Flavor Flav served as the celebrity guest mascot. He patrolled the sidelines as "Tubby" throughout Friday night's game before being revealed as the man in costume following Minnesota's 24-10 win over Virginia Tech.

After reports that a mystery celebrity was playing the role of Tubby, the reveal that Flavor Flav had been in-costume was made prior to the mayo bath for winning coach P.J. Fleck, much to his and others' excitement. Flavor Flav then participated in the mayo bath, helping douse Fleck in the condiment that has been a longtime fixture in the region.

In an era of unique activations around bowl games, the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina has become one of the most notorious and most popular thanks largely to its "tradition" of dousing the winning coach in a mayonnaise bath. That honor belonged to Fleck this year, as Minnesota soundly beat Virginia Tech for the Gophers' eighth consecutive bowl win.