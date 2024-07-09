Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will not attend the ACC Football Kickoff event this month, he announced Tuesday. Instead, Uiagalelei is deferring to returning players from the 2023 team that won the ACC title and finished 13-1.

"I feel strongly that Florida State should be represented by players who were part of last year's ACC championship team," Uiagalelei wrote in a social media post. "The players who helped put this program back on top of the ACC should have the opportunity to be recognized for their contributions. This team is more than its quarterback, and I'm excited for my teammates who will experience this fantastic event."

Uiagalelei is FSU's projected starting QB and a natural pick for coach Mike Norvell to help represent the Seminoles at the preseason media event, which is set for July 22-25 in Charlotte. But after spending three seasons at Clemson and the 2023 campaign at Oregon State, Uiagalelei appears to be taking a measured approach as he enters a leadership role with his new program.

Stepping into Florida State's quarterback job means following in the footsteps of Jordan Travis, who spent five seasons at FSU. Travis passed for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns with another 31 scores on the ground during his time with the Seminoles, winning 2023 ACC Player of the Year and establishing himself as a revered leader. By comparison, Uiagalelei will be a one-year rental as the 'Noles look to remain atop the league following heavy losses from the 2023 roster.

Ten Florida State players were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, leaving a production void that will be filled from within and via the nation's No. 7 transfer class. Those who are returning are likely to share a unique bond after being the first undefeated power conference champion to be snubbed from the College Football Playoff.