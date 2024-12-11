Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has agreed to an eight-year contract extension to remain at the school through the 2032 season. Campbell was the target of interest by several openings, including at North Carolina, but ultimately decided to stay in Ames, Iowa.

Campbell has been a mainstay at Iowa State since taking over the program in 2016. He became the all-time winningest coach in program history during the 2024 season and has posted a 62-50 record overall. His 55.4% winning percentage is the best of any Iowa State coach since 1919 and Campbell is the only coach to lead the program to five straight winning seasons.

The 2024 season was perhaps his best yet. Campbell led Iowa State to its first 10-win season in program history and a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game -- the team's second in the last six years.

"Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program," Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said. "Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization's long-term success. This is a great day for Cyclone fans."

Campbell has repeatedly received interest from big-time programs for opportunities, and was even linked to the Detroit Lions in 2021. However, he has turned down every opportunity to remain in Ames. Campbell previously spent seven years at Toledo in various roles, and has spent his entire career in the Midwest. Campbell ranked as the No. 25 coach in college football, per CBS Sports.

The extension would seem to set the stage for New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to potentially take the North Carolina job. Campbell and Tulane's Jon Sumrall were seen as the two other top candidates, but both have since reaffirmed their commitments to their current schools.