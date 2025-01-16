Jack Hoffman, a beloved Nebraska fan who famously ran for a touchdown in the program's 2013 spring game, has died following a lengthy cancer battle. Hoffman was 19.

The Atkinson, Nebraska, native captured hearts across the nation when he suited up in a No. 22 Cornhuskers uniform and toted the rock for a 69-yard score at age 7.

Hoffman was already beloved within the Nebraska program before his spring game touchdown run, but the viral moment helped propel his story onto the national stage, spurring fundraising efforts for pediatric brain cancer research through the Team Jack Foundation, which has raised over $12 million, according to its website.

"Jack Hoffman embodied what it means to be a Husker every day through his courage, fight, and inspiration," Nebraska football posted Wednesday on its X account. "We are heartbroken by his loss and send all our love to the Hoffman family."

Hoffman graduated high school in 2024 before learning that his tumor had grown significantly. He played football for three seasons in high school and participated in track. Hoffman was a freshman at Nebraska-Kearney and remained a dedicated Cornhuskers fan.

The Team Jack Foundation noted that Hoffman had been "able to enjoy Husker Football and Volleyball games this fall."

He first struck up a relationship with former Nebraska running back Rex Burkhead in 2011. Burkhead wore a wristband in Hoffman's honor that season, and Hoffman became a source of inspiration for the team. Following his appearance in the 2013 spring game, video of Hoffman's touchdown made the rounds globally and even led to a White House visit.