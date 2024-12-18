Teams looking to end their season on a positive note square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the James Madison Dukes in the 2024 Boca Raton Bowl on Wednesday. Both teams enter Wednesday's tilt with an 8-4 record. WKU reached the C-USA Championship Game but ultimately fell 52-12 against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Dukes, meanwhile, limp into this contest having lost two straight, including a 35-33 double-overtime setback against Marshall on Nov. 30.

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison spread: James Madison -7.5

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison over/under: 51 points

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison money line: JMU -294, WKU +238

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Quarterback Caden Veltkamp has already submitted his name in the transfer portal but he is set to play in Western Kentucky's bowl game against James Madison. Veltkamp played well for the Hilltoppers this season, throwing for 2,806 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's completing 66.6% of his passes and has thrown two or more touchdown passes in six of his last nine games, a big reason why he was named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.

The Hilltoppers are 2-0 in the Boca Raton Bowl, defeating Memphis in 2016 and Appalachian State in 2021. Plus, James Madison will be without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who suffered an injury in the regular-season finale against the Thundering Herd. The Dukes will turn to Billy Atkins, who will be making just his second career start. Atkins' only other start came against Marshall in 2022, a game in which he threw four interceptions in a home loss. See which team to pick here.

Why James Madison can cover

Though they have concerns at quarterback, the Dukes feature an explosive offense that is extremely tough to defend. James Madison is averaging 33.8 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in the nation. Running back George Pettaway leads the Dukes' ground game. The sophomore tailback recorded 148 carries for 880 yards and five rushing touchdowns during the regular season. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry and will likely be heavily involved in James Madison's game plan with Barnett III sidelined.

Western Kentucky's defense has had trouble stopping the run this season, giving up 221.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 129th in college football. In addition, James Madison is 15-5 in its last 20 games when playing as the favorite, while Western Kentucky is 1-4 against the spread in its past five games. See which team to pick here.

