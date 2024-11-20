An Ohio bank is suing Kent State head football coach Kenni Burns for unpaid credit card debt totaling $23,852.09 plus interest, according to publicly available court documents accessed by CBS Sports.

In a complaint filed on Sept. 13, Kent-based Hometown Bank alleges Burns applied for and was issued a credit card and failed to make minimum monthly payments on the card as well as exceeding the credit limit of $20,000. Burns is in his second year as head coach of the Golden Flashes, with a starting base salary of $475,000, according to his contract.

"My wife and I are aware of a legal matter involving debt related to paying off a recent remodel and move," Burns wrote in a statement to CBS Sports. "We are working swiftly to address this matter."

It is unclear when the credit card was issued or the purchases that contributed to the debt, but an attached credit card statement that closed on August 5th, 2024 stated that the account was 60 days past due. An additional document in the court docket states that Burns was served via certified mail. A subsequent motion filed November 13th states that Burns has failed to respond to the initial complaint or otherwise enter a plea.

"The documents attached to the complaint and the allegations in the complaint kind of speak for themselves," plaintiffs attorney Jason Whitacre said when reached for comment by CBS Sports.

Hometown Bank has multiple locations in and around Kent, Ohio, and has been affiliated with the Golden Flashes program in the past including being a presenting sponsor of Kent State baseball in 2019.

Burns was hired by Kent State in December 2022 after a long stint working for Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, culminating in a role as assistant head coach. The Golden Flashes are 0-11 this season after a 1-11 first year under Burns.

In his initial contract, obtained by CBS Sports via open records request, Burns' Year 1 salary was $475,000 and escalated to $515,000 over the life of the deal which ran through the 2027 season. Burns received a 1-year extension and modest raise after last season.