DALLAS -- Speaking in front of hundreds of assembled media members, the face of the SEC told a joke. He sat in the car with his players Monday, who were abuzz with excitement about the new "EA Sports College Football 25" video game.

The coach, not wanting to be left out of the conversation, chimed in: "How do they keep that in stores? It's going to sell out."

His players quickly roasted him. Everyone downloads their video games in 2024, no waiting at Walmart required. That's when Georgia coach Kirby Smart, 48, realized he's now the old person in the room.

"I was so embarrassed," Smart said. "It made me realize how out of touch I actually am."

Ironically, the person who used to occupy that space, at least in Smart's mind, sat some 50 yards away on the set of the SEC Network. Nick Saban, Smart's mentor and, at least for the last eight years, his annual hurdle toward a national championship, watched every second of Smart's press conference.

Up until the moment he retired, Saban occupied a place of near reverence in college football. He was the gold standard. A seven-time national champion who reinvented winning and recruiting in the modern era.

He -- and his program -- were the standard Smart chased.

"I saw him as older when he was coaching, and I saw myself as younger," Smart said. "And now I'm looking at it the like, 'Man, I'm old.'"

Saban, whom Smart worked under for 11 years, watched with rapt attention as Smart gave his annual media address at SEC Media Days. It felt like a passing of the torch in both the SEC and college football at large.

Smart arrived at Georgia at age 39 hoping to elevate his alma mater and topple Saban's dynasty. Eight years later, Smart is a two-time national champion, has recruited seven consecutive top-four recruiting classes and coaches the nation's likely preseason No. 1 team.

He is one of only three active FBS head coaches who's won a national title (Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown) and the only one to do so this decade. Smart is a combined 86-11 over the last seven seasons, never finishing worse than seventh in the AP Top 25 in that stretch.

It's not quite a Saban-like run of dominance -- though his winning percentage through eight years (.86%) is better than Saban eight years into his career (65%) -- but it's a sustained peak of success that no other active head coach can claim.

Said Georgia junior defensive lineman Mykel Williams when asked how much weight Smart carries among college football coaches: "Coach Smart is the head honcho."

That type of positioning can come with its fair bit of reproach.

A pair of Georgia players were recently cited for driving violations, which reignited criticism over the Bulldogs' handling of vehicle safety in the wake of a January 2023 car crash that killed defensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy, who was racing former UGA star defender Jalen Carter. Police said LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit and reached speeds of 104 miles per hour.

Smart said he's suspended and kicked players off the team in response to some of the incidents. He also told a small group of reporters Tuesday that Georgia's NIL collective is fining players for driving-related incidents.

Mostly, however, Smart fielded questions as the new dean of the conference would.

He defended the SEC's conference championship game. He talked about his reworked staff; like Saban, Smart constantly has to replace assistant coaches who move on to other jobs. He even took a light jab at one of his national recruiting rivals, the Oregon Ducks, saying of Nike founder Phil Knight: "Wish I could get some of the NIL money he's sharing with (Oregon head coach) Dan Lanning."

He held court.

Smart is no longer the 39-year-old, mop-headed coach -- well, the hair remains the same -- who took over Georgia nearly a decade ago. Saban and Alabama were the gold standard for so long. Now? The SEC, and perhaps all of college football, will run through Athens.

"Nick Saban retiring, that's cool," Williams said. "But that doesn't affect us. We're still going to be Georgia and do what we do at the end of the day."

No rat poison for the Bulldogs. Smart, like his mentor, always has his program looking forward.