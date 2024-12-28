New North Carolina coach Bill Belichick got a good look at what he's set to inherit in Chapel Hill on Saturday. UNC entered its Fenway Bowl matchup against UConn as a 2.5-point favorite under interim head coach Freddie Kitchens but fell into a 20-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter and suffered its fifth straight bowl loss with a 27-14 defeat in Boston. Kitchens is the lone staff carryover from the Mack Brown era.

UNC was missing 11 starters and had to rotate backup running back Caleb Hood and true freshman Michael Merdinger at quarterback after starter Jacoby Criswell went down with an injury in the first quarter. Still, there's no question that Belichick has his work cut out for him going into his first college football offseason. The UNC brass introduced the eight-time Super Bowl champ on Dec. 11, three days after the winter transfer portal window opened. He's made just six hires of what's expected to be a huge staff during his first three weeks at the helm. Despite a strong brand name North Carolina, just suffered its second losing season in the last four years and has one 10-win season to its credit over the last 27 years.

Belichick's early transfer portal return strong on paper

Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have worked tirelessly to play catchup in the transfer portal. The Tar Heels' 10-man class is headlined by linebacker Khmori House, who played under new UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick at Washington last season. House is ranked as the No. 2 linebacker in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. UNC's 10 commitments match its total from last season, and its class ranks No. 4 in the ACC and No. 29 in the nation at the closure of the winter window on Saturday.

Backups from the SEC and Big Ten and some intriguing Group of Five names make up the rest of UNC's transfer class. It lacks the name-value talent Deion Sanders lured to Colorado during his first offseason at Colorado, but Belichick "doesn't care" about rankings and "trusts his own evaluations" over recruiting services, according to Inside Carolina's Jason Staples. A handful of UNC's three-star transfers -- including Delaware edge Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Holy Cross interior offensive lineman Christo Kelly -- have the look of classic Belichick projects after strong careers in the Group of Five.

Defense must build around playmakers

Belichick and Lombardi stated their intentions of rebuilding UNC from the "inside-out" immediately after taking the job. Abou-Jaoude and former ECU defensive lineman CJ Mims add size to the Tar Heels' defensive front, while a handful of returnees gives the Tar Heels pieces to build around in the spring. Sophomore edge Beau Atkinson broke out with 23 pressures and seven sacks in the regular season. Sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell took his name out of the portal after the Belichick hire and is poised combine with House to give the Tar Heels a formidable duo in the middle of its defense. Redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb LaVallee made his first career start in the Fenway Bowl and led all players with nine total tackles.

The Tar Heels should lean on run game

Star running back Omarion Hampton announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft, but UNC still boasts plenty of talent at the position for 2025. All-ACC right guard Willie Lampkin was a late opt out for the Fenway Bowl, but the Tar Heels still managed a sack-adjusted 134 yards on the ground against UConn. Hood led UNC with 11 carries for 78 yards (7.1 AVG). He's set to return next fall alongside talented true freshman Davion Gause, who racked up 105 rushing yards and a touchdown when Hampton missed the second half of the Week 2 win over Charlotte with injury. Gause forced 11 missed tackles on 62 carries, broke 11 runs of 10-or-more yards and averaged 5.0 yards per tote during the regular season. The Tar Heels have pursued several top backs in the transfer portal and should add a one or two before spring ball.