It's a rivalry synonymous with college football. So much so that it's simply referred to as The Game, and it's all any college football fan needs to hear to know which game you're talking about: Ohio State vs. Michigan.

It's the rivalry that has defined the Big Ten throughout through all its changes. There's a reason the conference was long considered The Big Two and The Little Eight, as the Buckeyes and Wolverines have combined to win at least a share of 84 Big Ten titles. They've also claimed 20 national titles between them, including just last season with Michigan.

It's not simply a football game, but a way of life among those who call themselves Buckeyes or Wolverines. Years are ruined, relationships end, and jobs are lost based on the outcome of this one game every fall.

This season sees a Michigan team down on its luck after having won the last three meetings. But you know what would make a 7-5 season feel like winning another national title? Beating Ohio State. For the Buckeyes, would getting to the College Football Playoff taste as sweet if it doesn't first include a victory over Michigan?

Everything these two programs do 364 days of the year is geared toward this. The day they finally meet on the field. And now it's finally at hand.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Need to know

Michigan has won the last three meetings: It's the first three-game win streak the Wolverines have put together in the series since 1995-97, and it's been a dominant performance. The Wolverines have led for 125 of the 180 minutes in those three games, with Ohio State leading only 30 minutes. A win this weekend would not only mark a major upset, but it'd give Michigan its first four-game winning streak against the Buckeyes since 1988-91.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 1-3 against Michigan: To put that in perspective, Day is 45-1 against everybody else in the Big Ten since taking the Ohio State job. His only other loss came earlier this season when the Buckeyes fell on the road against No. 1 Oregon 32-31. Day has accomplished a lot with Ohio State, but Buckeyes coaches are mostly judged on their record against Michigan. Should Ohio State drop a fourth straight it would put a serious damper on what's been an excellent season.

Ohio State clinches a Big Ten Championship Game berth with a win: A win sends Ohio State to Indianapolis next week for a rematch against the Oregon team it lost to a couple of months ago. It would be Ohio State's first appearance in the Big Ten Championship since the 2020 season after the Buckeyes played in six of the first 10. They are 5-1 in their previous six appearances, with the lone loss coming to Michigan State in 2013. The Buckeyes are a -130 play on sports betting apps to win the Big Ten title.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan live

Date: Saturday, November 30 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo

Ohio State vs. Michigan prediction, picks

It's hard to think of the history of this rivalry and believe there will be a blowout, but I can't help but shake that feeling. Michigan just hasn't been good enough offensively this season to give me reason to believe it can keep this one close. Plus, considering the bad blood the Buckeyes have for the last three years, you have to think they'll show little mercy late in the game. Take the Buckeyes to cover the betting line. Pick: Ohio State -21

