The 2024 Cure Bowl will be held on Friday in Orlando and will feature a couple of conference champions. The Ohio Bobcats (10-3) won the MAC title while Jacksonville State (9-4) were the champions of Conference USA. However, both programs lost their head coaches in between Championship Week and bowl season, with Bobcats head coach Tim Albin leaving for Charlotte while Gamecocks head coach Rich Rodriguez returned to West Virginia.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Camping World Stadium. After opening at -2.5, the Bobcats are now favored by 6 points in the latest Ohio vs. Jacksonville State odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 57.5, up three points from the opener. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. Ohio picks or Cure Bowl 2024 predictions, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt Jr.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt is 66-46 (+1551) over his last 112 college football picks, and more significant, he is 6-1 (+495) over his last seven picks in Ohio games. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Jacksonville State vs. Ohio and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see Hunt's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for the 2024 Cure Bowl:

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State spread: Ohio -6

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 57.5 points

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State money line: Ohio -216, Jacksonville State +178

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ohio can cover

Ohio is coming off a second consecutive 10-win season under Albin but will now transition with offensive coordinator Brian Smith serving as the interim head coach. Quarterback Parker Navarro threw for 2,169 yards and 12 touchdowns this season while adding 935 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

He formed a dynamic backfield rushing duo with Anthony Tyus III (1,111 yards and nine touchdowns). They've helped Ohio go 9-4 against the spread this season and both will be in the lineup on Friday afternoon. The Bobcats are on a six-game winning streak and have covered the spread in all six games. See which team to pick here.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Jacksonville State has one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in the country. Quarterback Tyler Huff rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns while running back Tre Stewart had 1,604 yards on the ground and scored 23 rushing touchdowns. Jacksonville State averaged 267.3 rushing yards per game and they Gamecocks will likely continue to lean on that facet of the game with so much in transition.

The Gamecocks also turned to their offensive coordinator as interim head coach, and Rod Smith will have his star backfield available for the Cure Bowl 2024. However, Jacksonville State has had 16 players enter the transfer portal, including star linebacker Reginald Hughes and star safety Zechariah Poyser, though some of the players in the portal could still play on Friday. See which team to pick here.

How to make 2024 Cure Bowl picks

Hunt is leaning Under on the total, and has identified a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only see his pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ohio vs. Jacksonville State, and which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jacksonville State vs. Ohio spread to jump on, all from the football expert who is 6-1 (+495) over his last seven picks in Ohio games, and find out.