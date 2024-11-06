The Kent State Golden Flashes will look to earn their first win of the season when they take on the Ohio Bobcats as part of the two-game Wednesday night MACtion schedule. Ohio is coming off a convincing 47-16 win over Buffalo on Oct. 26, while Kent State dropped a 52-21 decision to conference-leading Western Michigan that same day. The Bobcats (5-3, 3-1 MAC), who are tied with Miami (OH) and Bowling Green for second in the conference, are just 1-3 on the road this season. The Golden Flashes (0-8, 0-4 MAC), who are 12th in the MAC, have lost 17 games in a row dating back to last season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. Ohio holds a 45-28-2 edge in the all-time series, including a 42-17 win last season. The Bobcats are 19.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. Kent State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Kent vs. Ohio picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has set its sights on Ohio vs. Kent State. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Kent State vs. Ohio:

Ohio vs. Kent State spread: Ohio -19.5



Ohio vs. Kent State over/under: 52.5 points

Ohio vs. Kent State money line: Ohio -1250, Kent State +740

OH: The Bobcats have hit the money line in eight of their last 11 games (+5.05 units)

KENT: The Golden Flashes have hit the game total over in four of their last five games at home (+2.90 units)

Why you should back Ohio

Senior quarterback Parker Navarro is a dual threat on offense for the Bobcats. He leads the team in passing, connecting on 102 of 154 attempts for 1,217 yards (66.2%) and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times, but has a rating of 138.5. He is second on the team in rushing, carrying 82 times for 515 yards (6.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Buffalo, he completed 14 of 19 attempts (73.7%) for 231 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed 13 times for 81 yards, including a long of 24.

Powering the rushing attack is senior running back Anthony Tyus III, though his status is uncertain with a lower-body injury. He has carried a team-high 112 times for 610 yards (5.4 average) and five touchdowns. If Tyus can't go or is limited, Navarro is a capable rusher himself and freshman running back Rickey Hunt Jr. stepped up in the win over Buffalo, rushing nine times for 89 yards and a touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Kent State

The Golden Flashes offense is led by junior quarterback Tommy Ulatowski. He is 52 of 122 passing (42.6%) for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 127.3 rating. Ulatowski isn't afraid to run the ball, rushing 38 times and scoring one touchdown. In a 37-35 loss to Ball State on Oct. 12, he completed 17 of 36 passes (47.2%) for 394 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception.

Sophomore wide receiver Chrishon McCray is a proven weapon on offense for Kent State. He leads the team in receiving with 31 catches for 566 yards (18.3 average) and seven touchdowns. In the loss to Ball State, he caught eight passes for 213 yards (26.6 average) and three touchdowns, including a long of 63 yards. He had four receptions for 49 yards and a score in a 55-24 loss at Pittsburgh on Aug. 31. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 56 combined points.



