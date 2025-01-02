Oregon was without second-leading receiver Evan Stewart for its Rose Bowl contest with Ohio State on Wednesday. Stewart got "banged up" while warming up before the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning told ESPN radio at halftime.

There were several reasons why the Ducks fell behind 34-0 to the Buckeyes in the first half, but the unexpected absence of a key target certainly didn't help. Oregon went three-and-out on four of its six possessions in the first half and never made it further than Ohio State's 49-yard line during the Buckeyes' hot start.

Stewart was spotted riding an exercise bike in uniform before Lanning's halftime revelation shed more light on his status. The Texas A&M transfer entered with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Stewart was particularly effective in the first meeting with Ohio State as he posted a career-high 149 receiving yards with a touchdown in Oregon's 32-31 victory.

The 6-foot junior was the No. 1 receiver prospect in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports. He signed with the Aggies out of high school and amassed 91 receptions for 1,163 yards with six touchdowns before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season as part of the Ducks' No. 2 ranked transfer class. He was considered the No. 5 overall transfer and No. 2 receiver of the cycle by 247Sports.