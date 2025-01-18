USC is hiring longtime NFL assistant Rob Ryan as its linebackers coach, the program announced Saturday. Ryan, 62, will also hold the title of assistant head coach for defense as the Trojans enter their second season in the Big Ten needing to make more defensive strides under fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley.

Ryan last coached in college football as the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 1997-99. But the brother of former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan gained ample NFL experience over the past 25 years. Most recently, he was a senior defensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rob Ryan held the role of linebackers coach for the New England Patriots during their Super Bowl-winning seasons in 2001 and 2003 as he worked closely with stars such as Tedy Bruschi and Mike Vrabel.

At USC, he'll work closely with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, who is entering his second season with the program. USC and Lynn agreed to a contract extension, it was announced Friday, after Lynn received interest from Penn State.

Lynn helped nudge the Trojans in the right direction defensively during his first season with the program as the Trojans improved from 116th in total defense in 2023 to 77th under Lynn's direction in 2024. Former North Dakota State coach Matt Entz was USC's linebackers coach in 2024 before leaving to take the head coaching job at Fresno State.

USC is replacing its leading tacklers Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Mason Cobb from its 2024 linebacker group but is expected to return at least one productive veteran in Eric Gentry, who was limited this past season due to concussions.