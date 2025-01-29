Fresh off another national championship, Ohio State has no shortage of elite athletes, but Ryan Day is interested in acquiring one more. NBA superstar LeBron James has offered his services, but he's going to have to earn his spot.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Day was asked by Jimmy Fallon about a tweet from LeBron inquiring about his NCAA eligibility. Day said James, who was in Atlanta for the title game, has been a "great supporter" and added that the NBA's all-time leading scorer would be welcome on the team.

However, James' fame and longtime support of the Buckeyes wouldn't get him the VIP treatment in Columbus. Day joked that James would be forced to sit with the rest of the freshmen in team meetings.

"With that being said, he'd be right in line with the freshmen in the back of the room," Day said. "He'd have to work his way up. He doesn't get any special treatment."

That policy isn't a deal-breaker for James, who knows he'll have to earn a bigger role on the squad.

James may want to finish his basketball career before taking the field at Ohio Stadium, but he still has some time if he wants to play for Day. During Ohio State's national championship celebration, athletic director Ross Bjork said Day will be "the Buckeye coach for years to come."