The Western Michigan Broncos (6-6) are set to take on the South Alabama Jaguars (6-6) in the 2024 Salute to Veterans Bowl game on Saturday. Western Michigan finished with a 5-3 record in the MAC. The Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak and achieved bowl eligibility with their 26-18 win over Eastern Michigan in their regular season finale. South Alabama lost its final game of the regular season 45-38 against Texas State. Both teams are 5-7 against the spread this season. South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez left last game with an injury and his status is uncertain.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. South Alabama is favored by 7.5 points in the latest South Alabama vs. Western Michigan odds, while the over/under is 57.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan spread: South Alabama -7.5

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan over/under: 57.5 points

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan money line: South Alabama -321, Western Michigan +257

Why South Alabama can cover

The Jaguars have a geographical advantage with this game being played less than 200 miles from the USA campus in Mobile. South Alabama is led by first-year head coach Major Applewhite, who is no stranger to the big stage. Following a standout career as a quarterback at Texas, Applewhite has had coaching stops at Alabama, Texas and Houston.

South Alabama has a potential game-changing wide receiver in Jamaal Pritchett. The 5-foot-8 senior has a knack for getting open and is one of the best route runners in the Sun Belt conference. Pritchett enters Saturday with 91 catches, 1,127 yards, and nine touchdowns in 2024.

Why Western Michigan can cover

The Broncos are coming off a massive win over rival Eastern Michigan to close out their regular season and become bowl eligible. WMU is playing in its eighth bowl game in the last 11 seasons, and making its first postseason appearance under second-year head coach Lance Taylor. The Broncos rank first in the MAC in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game.

Quarterback Hayden Wolff has been solid for the Broncos in his second season with the program. The former Old Dominion transfer has completed 67.0% of his passes for 2,214 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Running back Jaden Nixon has also had a standout season, rushing for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first season with the program.

