Former South Florida tight end Teigan Martin died from injuries sustained in a Monday car crash, USF announced Wednesday. Martin was a reserve for the Bulls during the 2023 season after spending the 2022 season at Liberty.

The 6-foot-6 Minnesota native was a former multi-sport star in high school at Mayer Lutheran in Mayer, Minnesota, and considered a two-star prospect in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. The fatal crash was reported to the Carver County Sheriff's Office in Hollywood Township, Minnesota, just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

Officers found a BMW M5 in a ditch; Martin, the driver, died at the scene. Investigators believe Martin was driving "at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line, entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle," according to CBS News.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teigan Martin," USF coach Alex Golesh said. "His loss is felt profoundly by his teammates, our coaches and staff, and all those who knew and loved him. We extend our deepest sympathies to Teigan's family and friends, and keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

Martin was longer participating in football at USF, according to the Tampa Bay Times, but still attending classes.