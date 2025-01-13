Despite transitioning from the Big 12 to the SEC this offseason, expectations for Texas football were sky-high entering the 2024 college football season. Ultimately, the Longhorns went 13-3 and made the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff semifinals, but fell short on both occasions. Now, Steve Sarkisian and the program face plenty of decisions as they look to mount another title charge in 2025. The Quinn Ewers vs. Arch Manning debate has been raging since Manning committed to Texas in June 2022 and could continue while Ewers weighs a decision to enter the NFL Draft, transfer or return to Austin.

Texas football roster news

Texas is coming off a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl but had the ball with a chance to tie the game in the final three minutes before a disastrous strip-sack was recovered and returned for a touchdown to seal the game for the Buckeyes. Now Sarkisian will get to work as he tries to tweak his roster to make it national championship caliber. He's off to a great start, having signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2025 and avoiding major losses so far in the transfer portal.

The Longhorns have only had nine players enter the transfer portal and have managed to make four additions. However, Sarkisian will have to work the numbers game through the spring with an estimated 99 scholarship players on the books for 2025 counting incoming recruits (the limit is 85). So who will stay in Austin and who will leave over the next few months, and how can Sarkisian create space for any talented players that come available before next season?

Sarkisian and the Longhorns hosted USC offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon for an official visit this weekend. Pregnon is ranked as a four-star prospect in the college football transfer portal after starting 35 games at Wyoming and USC the last three seasons. He is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman available in the portal and the No. 11 player overall and would be a crucial addition with Texas facing significant turnover on the offensive line this offseason.

