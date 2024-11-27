Texas and Texas A&M's first rivalry game since 2011 has been one of college football's most anticipated games all season, and the ticket prices for the clash reflect that. The Lone Star Showdown is outselling the Iron Bowl by 81% to be the most sought after ticket in the SEC this weekend, according to data from StubHub.

While the average ticket price for a Texas A&M home game this season sold for $330 this season on StubHub sold, the average price for this contest is $1,100, triple the cost of a normal ticket. The rivalry game also sold twice as much as Texas A&M's previously most coveted ticket of 2024, a season-opening loss against Notre Dame at Kyle Field. The get-in price on StubHub is more than $500.

These two in-state rivals last played in 2011, when Texas kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to eke out a dramatic 27-25 victory against the Aggies. When Texas agreed to join the SEC, one of the greatest draws was the renewal of the rivalry game.

Texas has a dominant 76-37-5 record against Texas A&M, but the schools are 3-3 in their last six games since 2006. Amazingly, both have better records on the road than at home over that stretch. The winner of the game on Saturday will earn a trip to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and seek their first SEC titles, making this perhaps the most consequential Lone Star Showdown in nearly 50 years.