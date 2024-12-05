Ohio State fans are upset with coach Ryan Day after a fourth straight loss to Michigan last Saturday, leading to some speculation about his future wiht the program. Even though no moves have been made -- or expected with the No. 6 Buckeyes still in line for a College Football Playoff berth -- Urban Meyer's name can be crossed off of any potential hot board.

The former Buckeyes boss shut down any interest in returning to the sidelines during a recent appearance on his podcast "The Triple Option."

"It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus," Meyer said. "While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeyes and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray."

Meyer, who won two national championships at Florida, coached Ohio State from 2012-18. In his seven years with the Buckeyes, he amassed an 83-9 record with three Big Ten titles and a College Football Playoff National Championship victory. He also -- importantly -- never lost to Michigan.

Day joined Meyer's staff in 2017 as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after a two-year stint as an assistant in the NFL. Day was named acting head coach for the first three games of the 2018 season when Meyer was placed on administrative leave and when Meyer announced in Dec. 2018 that he would be stepping away from coaching, Day was hand-picked as his successor.

Day has won at least 10 games in five of his six seasons leading the Buckeyes, but Ohio State hasn't made it to the Big Ten Championship Game since 2020. It has also missed out on the College Football Playoff in two of the last three seasons and just suffered two conference losses for the first time under Day.

Unranked Michigan beat Ohio State 13-10 in the regular season finale even though the Buckeyes opened as a 23.5-point betting favorite on FanDuel, the largest spread in the series since 1978. Ohio State also lost 32-31 against Oregon in Week 7, dropping Day to 2-6 against top-five teams at the time.