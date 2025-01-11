Legendary former coach Nick Saban was surprised with the news of his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday. The announcement came during Saban's appearance on the ESPN pregame show leading up to the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between Texas and Ohio State.

"Anytime anything like this happens, it's because you had a lot of great people in your organization," Saban said. "A lot of great players, lot of great coaches and support staff and they made a great team. Happy to drive the bus, but we had some great people on it."

The seven-time national champion coach retired on Jan. 10 of 2024 -- exactly one year prior to receiving the news.

Saban's seven national titles -- one at LSU (2003) and six at Alabama (2009, 2011-12, 2015, 2017, 2020), the latter total matching legendary Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant -- stand as the most in the sport's history. He is the only coach to win national championships across three decades as well as the only coach since the inception of the AP Top 25 in 1936 to win national championships with two separate FBS programs.

His 292 wins -- most among active coaches this past season -- across a career that included stops leading Toledo (1990), Michigan State (1995-99), LSU (2000-04) and Alabama (2007-23) rank him as the 15th winningest coach in the game's history. His career college record stands at 292–71-1 with his .806 winning percentage ranking him 16th among coaches who led programs for a minimum of 10 seasons. In the 10-year history of the CFP, Alabama's eight appearances are the most of any school.

Saban and the rest of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted in Dec. 2025.