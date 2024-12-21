Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love etched his name into the history books by breaking off a 98-yard touchdown for the first points of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The rush tied for the longest in school history and helped the (7) Fighting Irish strike first against (10) Indiana.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Irish traded interceptions in the first three drives of the game, posting 20 yards combined in nine plays. However, on his second carry, Love changed the game. The sophomore patiently broke through the line on a handoff in the shadow of the goal line, exploded past the diving safety and flew downfield untouched for a 98-yard touchdown.

The run tied the longest in Notre Dame program history, joining running back Josh Adams in 2015. Adams scored his touchdown against Wake Forest in his first career start.

The Fighting Irish are hosting the first ever home College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame Stadium against the in-state rival Hoosiers. Notre Dame was favored by seven points in only the second iteration of this matchup since 1958.

Love carried the ball 134 times for 949 yards and 15 touchdowns during a breakout sophomore season. He scored a touchdown in every game this season. However, Love did not have a career carry longer than 76 yards for the Irish.