Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer ran a fumble back 83 yards for a touchdown to seal the Buckeyes' 28-14 win over Texas on Friday night in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Sawyer hit Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers before he could throw before scooping up the bouncing football and housing it for a game-defining play in a tightly contested Cotton Bowl.

The stakes could not have been higher as Ewers dropped back to pass on fourth-and-goal from the Ohio State 8-yard line. Texas was in the midst of an impressive drive following a go-ahead Ohio State touchdown, and a Longhorns touchdown would have put the pressure back on the Buckeyes.

Adding to the intrigue is that Sawyer and Ewers were roommates when Ewers was a true freshman at Ohio State in 2021. The play was a career-defining type of moment for Sawyer, who opted to return for his senior season in 2024 despite the fact that he likely could have been an early-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Sawyer entered with five career forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including a scoop and score against Purdue earlier this season. His return against the Longhorns was the longest fumble return in CFP history.