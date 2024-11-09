Jeremiah Smith passed Cris Carter's Ohio State record for most touchdown receptions by a freshman on Saturday when he notched his ninth scoring grab of the season in the first half of the No. 2 Buckeyes' game with Purdue. The touchdown connection between quarterback Will Howard and Smith covered 17 yards and put Ohio State ahead 21-0 with 27 seconds left in the first half.

The achievement solicited a congratulatory message from Carter on social media; he had held the record since 1984. Breaking Carter's mark was a goal for Smith, who entered the season as 247Sports' No. 1-ranked overall player in the Class of 2024.

"I've seen a lot of people talk about that so that's one that's been in the back of my mind, for sure," Smith told CBS Sports' Jenny Dell last month.

Carter went on to become a Pro Football Hall of Famer after a 16-year NFL career. He made 150 receptions, including 26 touchdown grabs, over his three-year Ohio State career from 1984-86.

Smith entered Saturday's game with 39 receptions for 678 yards and two rushes for 33 yards with another score. He's made at least one touchdown grab in all but one game for the Buckeyes while going toe-to-toe with Alabama's Ryan Williams for the distinction of top freshman receiver in college football.

Even within a program known for producing star receivers, Smith's play has stood out. Marvin Harrison Jr., who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made just 11 catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2021. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was the No. 20 overall pick in 2023, made just 10 catches for 49 yards and one touchdown as a freshman in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.