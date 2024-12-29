The final minute of the Military Bowl on Saturday between in-state foes NC State and East Carolina ended in chaotic fashion. After East Carolina took its first kneel-down to run out the clock to seal a 26-21 win over NC State, players from both teams engaged in a scuffle that left one of the officials with blood streaming down his face.

While the referees attempted to break up the fight, the broadcast showed an ECU player pushing an NC State player in the back. The NC State player's helmet made contact with umpire Rod Tucker, causing a major gash under Tucker's eye.

As noted on social media, the brawl may have started when East Carolina's Yannick Smith (No. 15) took the towel of NC State's Tamarcus Cooley, who retaliated. From there, the fight was on. Eight players were eventually ejected.

NC State trailed 20-7 entering the fourth quarter before rattling off 14 unanswered points to take a 21-20 lead with 9:49 remaining. ECU running back Rahjai Harris scored an 86-yard touchdown run with 1:33 left to take the lead back for good. Harris finished with 220 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

The Wolfpack had one final opportunity to win the game, but quarterback CJ Bailey threw an interception to Dontavius Nash with 44 seconds remaining. Moments later, the postgame scuffle broke out.

You can expect this to be one of the offseason talking points and Week 1 storylines when East Carolina and NC State play again to open the 2025 season as part of a previously-arranged series between the in-state programs, who are separated by less than 90 miles.