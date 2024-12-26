With West Virginia wrapping up its 2024 season with a bowl game loss to Memphis, the Rich Rodriguez Era, Part II, is underway. The coach who won four conference titles during his first run in Morgantown (2001-07) is back on the sideline with the task of rebuilding West Virginia football yet again. Rodriguez helped Jacksonville State transition from FCS to FBS at his last stop and is coming off three straight nine-win seasons. It's been 15 years since WVU football had three consecutive nine-win seasons, which will be the expectation in Rich Rod's second go-around with the team.

However, this stint with the Mountaineers is much different than his prior one as the transfer portal didn't exist back in the 2000s. While Rodriguez has proven his ability as a recruiter, how he fares in landing top targets from the 2024 college football transfer portal could be the determining factor in how much success he has on the field. If you want the latest West Virginia football news now that Rodriguez is calling the shots for the Mountaineers, be sure be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at EerSports, the 247Sports affiliate that covers WVU.

The EerSports insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development surrounding Rodriguez' return and the future of the West Virginia football program, including insights from Chris Anderson and Mike Casazza, who have deep-rooted ties inside and around the West Virginia community. Get all the inside scoop on the football program, plus VIP intel on WVU football, basketball, recruiting and more. Plus get access to the Country Roads Confidential premium message board where you can connect with other West Virginia fans and insiders.

And right now, EerSports is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at EerSports already has the latest on all of Rodriguez's moves. Head to EerSports now to see them all.

West Virginia football roster news

Shortly after WVU's Frisco Bowl loss to Memphis, starting linebacker Trey Lathan entered the transfer portal. He was WVU's third-leading tackler in 2024, meaning the team will now have to replace its top three tacklers from last year, in addition to T.J. Jackson, who led WVU in sacks.

Someone viewed as a potential replacement for Lathan ended up spurning the Mountaineers, as former Western Carolina LB, Antarron Turner, committed to Wisconsin on Wednesday. He had an offer from WVU, but the school will have to turn its attention elsewhere to fill out the defensive depth chart and improve upon a unit that ranked 110th in points allowed in 2024.

As of now, WVU's incoming class is entirely made up of recruits as it hasn't received any commits from transfers. Fortunately, it's an impressive class that includes a pair of four-star defenders in DL Taylor Brown and CB Dawayne Galloway. West Virginia football had the 49th-ranked transfer class last year, per 247Sports, and it was highlighted by Jackson, but WVU is hoping for even more success this year with a bigger name as its head coach. Get more West Virginia football roster updates at EerSports.

How to get insider West Virginia football updates

The EerSports team is bringing up-to-the minute updates on the latest transfer portal targets, how Rodriguez' hiring impacts recruiting and news on which coaches will join Rodriguez in Morgantown. You can only get it all at EerSports.

Who is West Virginia targeting in the transfer portal, and what will Rodriguez's first staff at WVU look like? Go to EerSports to get all the latest West Virginia football news, all from a team of dialed-in Mountaineer insiders, and find out.

And reminder, EerSports is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to EerSports. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.