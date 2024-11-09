Notre Dame has produced some impressive results since its Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, and it needs another one against Florida State this weekend. The Seminoles have one win on the season, but beating the Irish would be a nice feather in their hat.

The Fighting Irish were on a bye last weekend, but prior to that, it hammered No. 24 Navy on a neutral field. The rushing attack went ballistic with 256 yards and four touchdowns, and quarterback Riley Leonard tallied 261 yards and two total touchdowns in the 51-14 rout.

The Notre Dame defense was also excellent, forcing six turnovers against a difficult Midshipmen option attack. That unit has been rock solid all season, and now the offense is rounding into form too.

This has been a season to forget for Florida State, a team that saw its losing streak hit five games with a 24-point loss to North Carolina last week. The Seminoles mustered just 201 yards of offense against a team that allowed 70 points and 611 yards to James Madison earlier in the season.

As miserable as things have been in Tallahassee this fall, Florida State could give its fan base something to cheer about by knocking off Notre Dame in South Bend. That just looks like a monumentally tall task right now.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Notre Dame vs. Florida State spread, odds

Notre Dame is a humongous 26-point favorite against Florida State, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 42.5 points.

Notre Dame vs. Florida State series history

Florida State has a narrow 6-5 edge against Notre Dame in the all-time series, however Notre Dame has won the last three meetings.