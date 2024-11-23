SMU is on the doorstep of reaching the College Football Playoff, but it still has some work to do. The Mustangs will travel to Charlottesville for an ACC matchup against Virginia as they keep their eyes on a conference championship.

Since losing to BYU on Sept. 6, SMU has won seven straight games and pushed its way to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Last week, the Mustangs handled business with a 38-28 win over Boston College in Dallas. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 298 yards and three scores while Brashard Smith posted 120 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, SMU surrendered 417 yards to Boston College, but that side of the ball did enough to keep the Mustangs in front fro most of the game. That unit probably won't need an elite performance to defeat Virginia, either.

That's because the Cavaliers are averaging just 24.8 points per game, and they're coming off one of their worst offensive performances of the season against Notre Dame. Virginia posted just 300 yards and turned the ball over five times in a 35-14 loss to the Fighting Irish.

On the other side of the ball, Virginia got absolutely gashed in the run game, giving up 234 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Things won't get any easier this weekend against an explosive SMU offense.

Where to watch Virginia vs. SMU

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon ET

Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Virginia vs. SMU spread, odds

SMU is a 9.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 58.5 points.