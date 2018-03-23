2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: 11 starting pitchers primed for regression

We're constantly adding new abbreviations, statistics, and measurements in the wonderful world of baseball analysis. It can be a little overwhelming, I'm sure. With that in mind, I'd like to give you a short primer on what I'm specifically looking for when I put together my list of regression candidates for the 2018 season.

None of these measurements are particularly groundbreaking, but I'm also not sure they're all completely mainstream either.

First, if you're into short cuts, just go to Fangraphs advanced pitching leaderboard from 2017. Sort by "E-F" either direction and you'll find a lot of the guys below. Why? It's ERA minus FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching). It's a fairly strong indicator or whose ERA should have been higher or lower last year.

You can also go two columns to the right and sort by SIERA (Skill-Interactive ERA), which is generally accepted as a more predictive measurement than FIP. If a pitcher had a wide chasm between his SIERA and his ERA, he may just be a regression candidate. But next we need to ask why.

The first two things I'm looking at are BABIP (Batting Average On Balls In Play) allowed and LOB% (Left On Base percentage). These two measurements are not entirely beyond a pitcher's control, but they are the most likely places you're going to find evidence of a pitcher who just got flat out unlucky the previous year. I'm interested in comparing what they did in relation to their career norms and the current league environment.

Two other numbers you'll want to check out are HR/FB rate and xFIP, which factors in home run luck. While home runs are much more common than they used to be, they're still a fairly rare (but hugely impactful) event for a starting pitcher. A 10 percent swing can make a big difference.

A less-advanced number to look at is win-loss record. As much as I hate it, wins have a huge impact on a pitcher's value. It's also the thing that has the least to do with the actual pitcher's performance. Zack Greinke and Trevor Bauer both won 17 games last year. Greinke threw 26 more innings and gave up 10 fewer earned runs.

With that in mind, who should we expect to regress in 2018? Let's take a look.