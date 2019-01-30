2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
If your dynasty league drafts prospects independently from everyone else, this is the mock for you.
Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.
It comes as no shock that all dynasty leagues are different, and one of the most common ways they're different is how they distribute minor-league talent.
In our recent dynasty startup mock, the prospects were drafted right alongside the major-leaguers. That's one way to do it.
Another way is to separate the two: a draft just for minor-leaguers, independent of the major-leaguers.
It's how we handled things this time around. Anyone with rookie eligibility, which basically means no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings at the major-league level, qualified for this draft. There's also a service time maximum that prevented Corbin Burnes from being drafted, but it's rarely the reason a player loses rookie eligibility.
Each team drafted 10 prospects with no regard for position. We did it with Head-to-Head points scoring in mind, mostly to even the playing field for pitchers and hitters. Rotisserie prospect drafts tend to overdo it on the hitters since the threshold for making an impact at pitcher is so much higher in that format.
For the most part, I stuck to my top 100 prospects, straying only for a couple Rockies hitters, Colton Welker and Tyler Nevin. I figure nothing raises a hitting prospect's probability like having a future at Coors Field. Other owners were willing to project a little further into the future, targeting 17- and 18-year-olds like Malcom Nunez, Julio Rodriguez and Marco Luciano in the hope they become the next wave of high-end prospects over the next couple years.
It's a viable, perhaps even advisable, approach in leagues where you can keep prospects indefinitely at no real cost. If you can see their development through to the end, the possibility for a higher impact is probably worth the wait. Of course, how close you are to contention also has a say.
But I left those hypotheticals to the ones doing the drafting. Cue the introductions:
1 - Cubby Nole, Fantasy Front Office (@CubbyNole)
2 - Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)
3 - Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)
4 - Ray Butler, Prospects 365 (@Prospects365)
5 - Zack Waxman, Fake Teams (@zackwaxman)
6 - Matt Williams, Fake Teams/Turn Two Podcast (@MattWi77iams)
7 - Scott Greene, Prospects 1500 (@Scotty_Balgame)
8 - Heath Cummings, CBS Sports (@heathcummingssr)
9 - Nicky Tapas, FantasyPros (@nickytapas71)
10 - Tom Ogonowski, Future Studskis (@ProspectFiend)
11 - Donkey Teeth, Razzball (@DonkeyTeeth87)
12 - Paul Martin, Prospects 1500/Friends with Fantasy Benefits (@PaulTheMartin)
And I bet you can guess who the first pick was.
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Cubby Nole
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|2
|Chris Towers
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|3
|Scott White
|F. Tatis SS SD
|4
|Ray Butler
|V. Robles CF WAS
|5
|Zack Waxman
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|6
|Matt Williams
|N. Senzel 2B CIN
|7
|Scott Greene
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|8
|Heath Cummings
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|9
|Nicky Tapas
|J. Adell CF LAA
|10
|Tom Ogonowski
|W. Franco SS TB
|11
|Donkey Teeth
|J. Luzardo SP OAK
|12
|Paul Martin
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Paul Martin
|A. Kirilloff RF MIN
|14
|Donkey Teeth
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|15
|Tom Ogonowski
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|16
|Nicky Tapas
|T. Trammell CF CIN
|17
|Heath Cummings
|A. Reyes SP STL
|18
|Scott Greene
|Y. Kikuchi SP SEA
|19
|Matt Williams
|B. Rodgers SS COL
|20
|Zack Waxman
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|21
|Ray Butler
|Y. Alvarez LF HOU
|22
|Scott White
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|23
|Chris Towers
|F. Mejia C SD
|24
|Cubby Nole
|J. India 3B CIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Cubby Nole
|T. Larnach RF MIN
|26
|Chris Towers
|A. Puk SP OAK
|27
|Scott White
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|28
|Ray Butler
|M. Gore SP SD
|29
|Zack Waxman
|J. Kelenic CF NYM
|30
|Matt Williams
|J. Bart C SF
|31
|Scott Greene
|S. Sanchez SP PHI
|32
|Heath Cummings
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|33
|Nicky Tapas
|L. Urias 2B SD
|34
|Tom Ogonowski
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|35
|Donkey Teeth
|V. Brujan 2B TB
|36
|Paul Martin
|G. Hampson SS COL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Paul Martin
|K. Robinson CF ARI
|38
|Donkey Teeth
|N. Gorman 3B STL
|39
|Tom Ogonowski
|L. Garcia SS WAS
|40
|Nicky Tapas
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|41
|Heath Cummings
|B. McKay SP TB
|42
|Scott Greene
|C. Mize SP DET
|43
|Matt Williams
|M. Keller SP PIT
|44
|Zack Waxman
|D. Cease SP CHW
|45
|Ray Butler
|A. Gimenez SS NYM
|46
|Scott White
|V. Mesa CF MIA
|47
|Chris Towers
|A. Verdugo RF LAD
|48
|Cubby Nole
|C. Paddack SP SD
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Cubby Nole
|G. Lux SS LAD
|50
|Chris Towers
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|51
|Scott White
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|52
|Ray Butler
|J. Sanchez RF TB
|53
|Zack Waxman
|N. Lowe 1B TB
|54
|Matt Williams
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|55
|Scott Greene
|E. Florial CF NYY
|56
|Heath Cummings
|J. James SP HOU
|57
|Nicky Tapas
|L. Robert CF CHW
|58
|Tom Ogonowski
|T. O'Neill RF STL
|59
|Donkey Teeth
|J. Chisholm SS ARI
|60
|Paul Martin
|T. Toussaint SP ATL
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Paul Martin
|J. Adams CF LAA
|62
|Donkey Teeth
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|63
|Tom Ogonowski
|M. Manning SP DET
|64
|Nicky Tapas
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|65
|Heath Cummings
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|66
|Scott Greene
|C. Pache CF ATL
|67
|Matt Williams
|H. Greene SP CIN
|68
|Zack Waxman
|M. Nunez 3B STL
|69
|Ray Butler
|B. Graterol SP MIN
|70
|Scott White
|C. Welker 3B COL
|71
|Chris Towers
|K. Wright RP ATL
|72
|Cubby Nole
|D. Varsho C ARI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Cubby Nole
|L. Patino SP SD
|74
|Chris Towers
|J. Sheffield RP SEA
|75
|Scott White
|D. Jansen C TOR
|76
|Ray Butler
|D. Waters CF ATL
|77
|Zack Waxman
|G. Lavigne 1B COL
|78
|Matt Williams
|M. Liberatore SP TB
|79
|Scott Greene
|X. Edwards SS SD
|80
|Heath Cummings
|N. Jones 3B CLE
|81
|Nicky Tapas
|B. Wilson RP ATL
|82
|Tom Ogonowski
|M. Melendez C KC
|83
|Donkey Teeth
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|84
|Paul Martin
|G. Valera CF CLE
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Paul Martin
|Y. Diaz RF BAL
|86
|Donkey Teeth
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|87
|Tom Ogonowski
|D. Cameron CF DET
|88
|Nicky Tapas
|A. Medina SP PHI
|89
|Heath Cummings
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|90
|Scott Greene
|K. Smith SS TOR
|91
|Matt Williams
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|92
|Zack Waxman
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|93
|Ray Butler
|D. Dunning SP CHW
|94
|Scott White
|T. Nevin 1B COL
|95
|Chris Towers
|C. Stewart LF DET
|96
|Cubby Nole
|K. Lee CF KC
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Cubby Nole
|J. Rodriguez OF SEA
|98
|Chris Towers
|J. Duplantier SP ARI
|99
|Scott White
|B. Singer SP KC
|100
|Ray Butler
|A. Morejon SP SD
|101
|Zack Waxman
|C. Poche RP TB
|102
|Matt Williams
|T. Swaggerty CF PIT
|103
|Scott Greene
|D. Hall SP BAL
|104
|Heath Cummings
|S. Matias RF KC
|105
|Nicky Tapas
|R. Mountcastle 3B BAL
|106
|Tom Ogonowski
|M. Baez SP SD
|107
|Donkey Teeth
|R. Mauricio SS NYM
|108
|Paul Martin
|M. Luciano SS SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Paul Martin
|B. Thompson CF TEX
|110
|Donkey Teeth
|S. Apostel 3B TEX
|111
|Tom Ogonowski
|L. Allen SP SD
|112
|Nicky Tapas
|H. Ramos CF SF
|113
|Heath Cummings
|L. Gohara RP ATL
|114
|Scott Greene
|R. Hernandez C TB
|115
|Matt Williams
|J. Dunn SP SEA
|116
|Zack Waxman
|M. Chavis 3B BOS
|117
|Ray Butler
|J. Jones 2B LAA
|118
|Scott White
|J. Loaisiga RP NYY
|119
|Chris Towers
|W. Astudillo C MIN
|120
|Cubby Nole
|E. Ruiz 2B SD
|Cubby Nole
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|V. Guerrero 3B TOR
|2
|24
|J. India 3B CIN
|3
|25
|T. Larnach RF MIN
|4
|48
|C. Paddack SP SD
|5
|49
|G. Lux SS LAD
|6
|72
|D. Varsho C ARI
|7
|73
|L. Patino SP SD
|8
|96
|K. Lee CF KC
|9
|97
|J. Rodriguez OF SEA
|10
|120
|E. Ruiz 2B SD
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|E. Jimenez LF CHW
|2
|23
|F. Mejia C SD
|3
|26
|A. Puk SP OAK
|4
|47
|A. Verdugo RF LAD
|5
|50
|B. Lowe 2B TB
|6
|71
|K. Wright RP ATL
|7
|74
|J. Sheffield RP SEA
|8
|95
|C. Stewart LF DET
|9
|98
|J. Duplantier SP ARI
|10
|119
|W. Astudillo C MIN
|Scott White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|F. Tatis SS SD
|2
|22
|B. Honeywell SP TB
|3
|27
|M. Kopech SP CHW
|4
|46
|V. Mesa CF MIA
|5
|51
|K. Ruiz C LAD
|6
|70
|C. Welker 3B COL
|7
|75
|D. Jansen C TOR
|8
|94
|T. Nevin 1B COL
|9
|99
|B. Singer SP KC
|10
|118
|J. Loaisiga RP NYY
|Ray Butler
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|V. Robles CF WAS
|2
|21
|Y. Alvarez LF HOU
|3
|28
|M. Gore SP SD
|4
|45
|A. Gimenez SS NYM
|5
|52
|J. Sanchez RF TB
|6
|69
|B. Graterol SP MIN
|7
|76
|D. Waters CF ATL
|8
|93
|D. Dunning SP CHW
|9
|100
|A. Morejon SP SD
|10
|117
|J. Jones 2B LAA
|Zack Waxman
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|F. Whitley SP HOU
|2
|20
|C. Kieboom SS WAS
|3
|29
|J. Kelenic CF NYM
|4
|44
|D. Cease SP CHW
|5
|53
|N. Lowe 1B TB
|6
|68
|M. Nunez 3B STL
|7
|77
|G. Lavigne 1B COL
|8
|92
|M. Vientos 3B NYM
|9
|101
|C. Poche RP TB
|10
|116
|M. Chavis 3B BOS
|Matt Williams
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|N. Senzel 2B CIN
|2
|19
|B. Rodgers SS COL
|3
|30
|J. Bart C SF
|4
|43
|M. Keller SP PIT
|5
|54
|N. Madrigal 2B CHW
|6
|67
|H. Greene SP CIN
|7
|78
|M. Liberatore SP TB
|8
|91
|A. Bohm 3B PHI
|9
|102
|T. Swaggerty CF PIT
|10
|115
|J. Dunn SP SEA
|Scott Greene
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|R. Lewis SS MIN
|2
|18
|Y. Kikuchi SP SEA
|3
|31
|S. Sanchez SP PHI
|4
|42
|C. Mize SP DET
|5
|55
|E. Florial CF NYY
|6
|66
|C. Pache CF ATL
|7
|79
|X. Edwards SS SD
|8
|90
|K. Smith SS TOR
|9
|103
|D. Hall SP BAL
|10
|114
|R. Hernandez C TB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|K. Tucker LF HOU
|2
|17
|A. Reyes SP STL
|3
|32
|M. Soroka SP ATL
|4
|41
|B. McKay SP TB
|5
|56
|J. James SP HOU
|6
|65
|T. McKenzie SP CLE
|7
|80
|N. Jones 3B CLE
|8
|89
|C. Biggio 2B TOR
|9
|104
|S. Matias RF KC
|10
|113
|L. Gohara RP ATL
|Nicky Tapas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Adell CF LAA
|2
|16
|T. Trammell CF CIN
|3
|33
|L. Urias 2B SD
|4
|40
|I. Anderson SP ATL
|5
|57
|L. Robert CF CHW
|6
|64
|N. Pearson SP TOR
|7
|81
|B. Wilson RP ATL
|8
|88
|A. Medina SP PHI
|9
|105
|R. Mountcastle 3B BAL
|10
|112
|H. Ramos CF SF
|Tom Ogonowski
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|W. Franco SS TB
|2
|15
|P. Alonso 1B NYM
|3
|34
|A. Riley 3B ATL
|4
|39
|L. Garcia SS WAS
|5
|58
|T. O'Neill RF STL
|6
|63
|M. Manning SP DET
|7
|82
|M. Melendez C KC
|8
|87
|D. Cameron CF DET
|9
|106
|M. Baez SP SD
|10
|111
|L. Allen SP SD
|Donkey Teeth
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|J. Luzardo SP OAK
|2
|14
|B. Bichette SS TOR
|3
|35
|V. Brujan 2B TB
|4
|38
|N. Gorman 3B STL
|5
|59
|J. Chisholm SS ARI
|6
|62
|N. Hoerner SS CHC
|7
|83
|K. Hayes 3B PIT
|8
|86
|O. Cruz SS PIT
|9
|107
|R. Mauricio SS NYM
|10
|110
|S. Apostel 3B TEX
|Paul Martin
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|K. Hiura 2B MIL
|2
|13
|A. Kirilloff RF MIN
|3
|36
|G. Hampson SS COL
|4
|37
|K. Robinson CF ARI
|5
|60
|T. Toussaint SP ATL
|6
|61
|J. Adams CF LAA
|7
|84
|G. Valera CF CLE
|8
|85
|Y. Diaz RF BAL
|9
|108
|M. Luciano SS SF
|10
|109
|B. Thompson CF TEX
Wilmer Flores signed with Diamondbacks, and it sure sounds like he's going to get a chance to play every day in Arizona. Flores has been an underrated hitter for the Mets, largely because of playing time. Like Grichuk, Flores doesn't find himself on a great offense, but he should have a good opportunity to slot into the top-six in the order. If he does, 75 RBI is not out of the question.
So which Fantasy Baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued pitchers can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Scooter Gennett's huge breakout last season, and find out.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Better your average
Batting average is becoming less important to baseball, but it still counts the same in your...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers and 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Only the best for strikeouts
Everyone is striking out more hitters than they used to, but that doesn't mean you should be...
-
Top shortstop fantasy baseball prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...