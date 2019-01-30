2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues

Want to get a jump on the competition? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy baseball team as soon as it's available.

It comes as no shock that all dynasty leagues are different, and one of the most common ways they're different is how they distribute minor-league talent.

In our recent dynasty startup mock, the prospects were drafted right alongside the major-leaguers. That's one way to do it.

Another way is to separate the two: a draft just for minor-leaguers, independent of the major-leaguers.

It's how we handled things this time around. Anyone with rookie eligibility, which basically means no more than 130 at-bats or 50 innings at the major-league level, qualified for this draft. There's also a service time maximum that prevented Corbin Burnes from being drafted, but it's rarely the reason a player loses rookie eligibility.

Each team drafted 10 prospects with no regard for position. We did it with Head-to-Head points scoring in mind, mostly to even the playing field for pitchers and hitters. Rotisserie prospect drafts tend to overdo it on the hitters since the threshold for making an impact at pitcher is so much higher in that format.

For the most part, I stuck to my top 100 prospects, straying only for a couple Rockies hitters, Colton Welker and Tyler Nevin. I figure nothing raises a hitting prospect's probability like having a future at Coors Field. Other owners were willing to project a little further into the future, targeting 17- and 18-year-olds like Malcom Nunez, Julio Rodriguez and Marco Luciano in the hope they become the next wave of high-end prospects over the next couple years.

It's a viable, perhaps even advisable, approach in leagues where you can keep prospects indefinitely at no real cost. If you can see their development through to the end, the possibility for a higher impact is probably worth the wait. Of course, how close you are to contention also has a say.

But I left those hypotheticals to the ones doing the drafting. Cue the introductions:

And I bet you can guess who the first pick was.

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Cubby Nole V. Guerrero 3B TOR 2 Chris Towers E. Jimenez LF CHW 3 Scott White F. Tatis SS SD 4 Ray Butler V. Robles CF WAS 5 Zack Waxman F. Whitley SP HOU 6 Matt Williams N. Senzel 2B CIN 7 Scott Greene R. Lewis SS MIN 8 Heath Cummings K. Tucker LF HOU 9 Nicky Tapas J. Adell CF LAA 10 Tom Ogonowski W. Franco SS TB 11 Donkey Teeth J. Luzardo SP OAK 12 Paul Martin K. Hiura 2B MIL Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Paul Martin A. Kirilloff RF MIN 14 Donkey Teeth B. Bichette SS TOR 15 Tom Ogonowski P. Alonso 1B NYM 16 Nicky Tapas T. Trammell CF CIN 17 Heath Cummings A. Reyes SP STL 18 Scott Greene Y. Kikuchi SP SEA 19 Matt Williams B. Rodgers SS COL 20 Zack Waxman C. Kieboom SS WAS 21 Ray Butler Y. Alvarez LF HOU 22 Scott White B. Honeywell SP TB 23 Chris Towers F. Mejia C SD 24 Cubby Nole J. India 3B CIN Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Cubby Nole T. Larnach RF MIN 26 Chris Towers A. Puk SP OAK 27 Scott White M. Kopech SP CHW 28 Ray Butler M. Gore SP SD 29 Zack Waxman J. Kelenic CF NYM 30 Matt Williams J. Bart C SF 31 Scott Greene S. Sanchez SP PHI 32 Heath Cummings M. Soroka SP ATL 33 Nicky Tapas L. Urias 2B SD 34 Tom Ogonowski A. Riley 3B ATL 35 Donkey Teeth V. Brujan 2B TB 36 Paul Martin G. Hampson SS COL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Paul Martin K. Robinson CF ARI 38 Donkey Teeth N. Gorman 3B STL 39 Tom Ogonowski L. Garcia SS WAS 40 Nicky Tapas I. Anderson SP ATL 41 Heath Cummings B. McKay SP TB 42 Scott Greene C. Mize SP DET 43 Matt Williams M. Keller SP PIT 44 Zack Waxman D. Cease SP CHW 45 Ray Butler A. Gimenez SS NYM 46 Scott White V. Mesa CF MIA 47 Chris Towers A. Verdugo RF LAD 48 Cubby Nole C. Paddack SP SD Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Cubby Nole G. Lux SS LAD 50 Chris Towers B. Lowe 2B TB 51 Scott White K. Ruiz C LAD 52 Ray Butler J. Sanchez RF TB 53 Zack Waxman N. Lowe 1B TB 54 Matt Williams N. Madrigal 2B CHW 55 Scott Greene E. Florial CF NYY 56 Heath Cummings J. James SP HOU 57 Nicky Tapas L. Robert CF CHW 58 Tom Ogonowski T. O'Neill RF STL 59 Donkey Teeth J. Chisholm SS ARI 60 Paul Martin T. Toussaint SP ATL Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Paul Martin J. Adams CF LAA 62 Donkey Teeth N. Hoerner SS CHC 63 Tom Ogonowski M. Manning SP DET 64 Nicky Tapas N. Pearson SP TOR 65 Heath Cummings T. McKenzie SP CLE 66 Scott Greene C. Pache CF ATL 67 Matt Williams H. Greene SP CIN 68 Zack Waxman M. Nunez 3B STL 69 Ray Butler B. Graterol SP MIN 70 Scott White C. Welker 3B COL 71 Chris Towers K. Wright RP ATL 72 Cubby Nole D. Varsho C ARI Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Cubby Nole L. Patino SP SD 74 Chris Towers J. Sheffield RP SEA 75 Scott White D. Jansen C TOR 76 Ray Butler D. Waters CF ATL 77 Zack Waxman G. Lavigne 1B COL 78 Matt Williams M. Liberatore SP TB 79 Scott Greene X. Edwards SS SD 80 Heath Cummings N. Jones 3B CLE 81 Nicky Tapas B. Wilson RP ATL 82 Tom Ogonowski M. Melendez C KC 83 Donkey Teeth K. Hayes 3B PIT 84 Paul Martin G. Valera CF CLE Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Paul Martin Y. Diaz RF BAL 86 Donkey Teeth O. Cruz SS PIT 87 Tom Ogonowski D. Cameron CF DET 88 Nicky Tapas A. Medina SP PHI 89 Heath Cummings C. Biggio 2B TOR 90 Scott Greene K. Smith SS TOR 91 Matt Williams A. Bohm 3B PHI 92 Zack Waxman M. Vientos 3B NYM 93 Ray Butler D. Dunning SP CHW 94 Scott White T. Nevin 1B COL 95 Chris Towers C. Stewart LF DET 96 Cubby Nole K. Lee CF KC Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Cubby Nole J. Rodriguez OF SEA 98 Chris Towers J. Duplantier SP ARI 99 Scott White B. Singer SP KC 100 Ray Butler A. Morejon SP SD 101 Zack Waxman C. Poche RP TB 102 Matt Williams T. Swaggerty CF PIT 103 Scott Greene D. Hall SP BAL 104 Heath Cummings S. Matias RF KC 105 Nicky Tapas R. Mountcastle 3B BAL 106 Tom Ogonowski M. Baez SP SD 107 Donkey Teeth R. Mauricio SS NYM 108 Paul Martin M. Luciano SS SF Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Paul Martin B. Thompson CF TEX 110 Donkey Teeth S. Apostel 3B TEX 111 Tom Ogonowski L. Allen SP SD 112 Nicky Tapas H. Ramos CF SF 113 Heath Cummings L. Gohara RP ATL 114 Scott Greene R. Hernandez C TB 115 Matt Williams J. Dunn SP SEA 116 Zack Waxman M. Chavis 3B BOS 117 Ray Butler J. Jones 2B LAA 118 Scott White J. Loaisiga RP NYY 119 Chris Towers W. Astudillo C MIN 120 Cubby Nole E. Ruiz 2B SD Team by Team Cubby Nole Rd Pk Player 1 1 V. Guerrero 3B TOR 2 24 J. India 3B CIN 3 25 T. Larnach RF MIN 4 48 C. Paddack SP SD 5 49 G. Lux SS LAD 6 72 D. Varsho C ARI 7 73 L. Patino SP SD 8 96 K. Lee CF KC 9 97 J. Rodriguez OF SEA 10 120 E. Ruiz 2B SD Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 2 E. Jimenez LF CHW 2 23 F. Mejia C SD 3 26 A. Puk SP OAK 4 47 A. Verdugo RF LAD 5 50 B. Lowe 2B TB 6 71 K. Wright RP ATL 7 74 J. Sheffield RP SEA 8 95 C. Stewart LF DET 9 98 J. Duplantier SP ARI 10 119 W. Astudillo C MIN Scott White Rd Pk Player 1 3 F. Tatis SS SD 2 22 B. Honeywell SP TB 3 27 M. Kopech SP CHW 4 46 V. Mesa CF MIA 5 51 K. Ruiz C LAD 6 70 C. Welker 3B COL 7 75 D. Jansen C TOR 8 94 T. Nevin 1B COL 9 99 B. Singer SP KC 10 118 J. Loaisiga RP NYY Ray Butler Rd Pk Player 1 4 V. Robles CF WAS 2 21 Y. Alvarez LF HOU 3 28 M. Gore SP SD 4 45 A. Gimenez SS NYM 5 52 J. Sanchez RF TB 6 69 B. Graterol SP MIN 7 76 D. Waters CF ATL 8 93 D. Dunning SP CHW 9 100 A. Morejon SP SD 10 117 J. Jones 2B LAA Zack Waxman Rd Pk Player 1 5 F. Whitley SP HOU 2 20 C. Kieboom SS WAS 3 29 J. Kelenic CF NYM 4 44 D. Cease SP CHW 5 53 N. Lowe 1B TB 6 68 M. Nunez 3B STL 7 77 G. Lavigne 1B COL 8 92 M. Vientos 3B NYM 9 101 C. Poche RP TB 10 116 M. Chavis 3B BOS Matt Williams Rd Pk Player 1 6 N. Senzel 2B CIN 2 19 B. Rodgers SS COL 3 30 J. Bart C SF 4 43 M. Keller SP PIT 5 54 N. Madrigal 2B CHW 6 67 H. Greene SP CIN 7 78 M. Liberatore SP TB 8 91 A. Bohm 3B PHI 9 102 T. Swaggerty CF PIT 10 115 J. Dunn SP SEA Scott Greene Rd Pk Player 1 7 R. Lewis SS MIN 2 18 Y. Kikuchi SP SEA 3 31 S. Sanchez SP PHI 4 42 C. Mize SP DET 5 55 E. Florial CF NYY 6 66 C. Pache CF ATL 7 79 X. Edwards SS SD 8 90 K. Smith SS TOR 9 103 D. Hall SP BAL 10 114 R. Hernandez C TB Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 8 K. Tucker LF HOU 2 17 A. Reyes SP STL 3 32 M. Soroka SP ATL 4 41 B. McKay SP TB 5 56 J. James SP HOU 6 65 T. McKenzie SP CLE 7 80 N. Jones 3B CLE 8 89 C. Biggio 2B TOR 9 104 S. Matias RF KC 10 113 L. Gohara RP ATL Nicky Tapas Rd Pk Player 1 9 J. Adell CF LAA 2 16 T. Trammell CF CIN 3 33 L. Urias 2B SD 4 40 I. Anderson SP ATL 5 57 L. Robert CF CHW 6 64 N. Pearson SP TOR 7 81 B. Wilson RP ATL 8 88 A. Medina SP PHI 9 105 R. Mountcastle 3B BAL 10 112 H. Ramos CF SF Tom Ogonowski Rd Pk Player 1 10 W. Franco SS TB 2 15 P. Alonso 1B NYM 3 34 A. Riley 3B ATL 4 39 L. Garcia SS WAS 5 58 T. O'Neill RF STL 6 63 M. Manning SP DET 7 82 M. Melendez C KC 8 87 D. Cameron CF DET 9 106 M. Baez SP SD 10 111 L. Allen SP SD Donkey Teeth Rd Pk Player 1 11 J. Luzardo SP OAK 2 14 B. Bichette SS TOR 3 35 V. Brujan 2B TB 4 38 N. Gorman 3B STL 5 59 J. Chisholm SS ARI 6 62 N. Hoerner SS CHC 7 83 K. Hayes 3B PIT 8 86 O. Cruz SS PIT 9 107 R. Mauricio SS NYM 10 110 S. Apostel 3B TEX Paul Martin Rd Pk Player 1 12 K. Hiura 2B MIL 2 13 A. Kirilloff RF MIN 3 36 G. Hampson SS COL 4 37 K. Robinson CF ARI 5 60 T. Toussaint SP ATL 6 61 J. Adams CF LAA 7 84 G. Valera CF CLE 8 85 Y. Diaz RF BAL 9 108 M. Luciano SS SF 10 109 B. Thompson CF TEX

