Maybe you've seen our prospects-only mock for 5x5 Rotisserie scoring. Well, we did the same thing for Head-to-Head points scoring -- and got completely different results!

That was one of the goals of this exercise, to show just how malleable prospect rankings can be. Another was to bring new names into the fold who might be of greater relevance to one format than the other. Not surprisingly, 14 more pitchers were drafted here than in the 5x5 version (41 vs. 27). The changes are most evident early in the draft, where Eury Perez went eighth overall rather than 22nd, and late, where Jake Eder, Kyle Muller and Ken Waldichuk were among the players drafted rather than Benny Montgomery, Brayan Rocchio and Garrett Mitchell.

As a general rule, drafters were less inclined to take bigger swings for more premium athletes in this one, recognizing that skills are as pivotal to a hitter's point value as raw ability, what with strikeouts and walks being scored along with home runs and stolen bases. It's the format where you're more likely to see Jackson Holliday go ahead of Druw Jones, and that's exactly what happened in this one.

Here's who all took part:

1) R.J. White, CBS Sports (@rjwhite1)

2) Doug Roe, defending Podcast League champ

3) Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports (@Roto_Frank)

4) Scott White, CBS Sports (@CBSScottWhite)

5) Jake Wiener, Prospects1500 (@GatorSosa)

6) Drew Wheeler, Prospects Live (@drewisokay)

7) Phil Ponebshek, Patton & Company

8) Rhys White, Prospects Live (@RhysBWhite)

9) Tim Kanak, Fantasy Aceball (@fantasyaceball)

10) Chris Towers, CBS Sports (@CTowersCBS)

11) Chris Blessing, Baseball HQ (@C_Blessing)

12) Chris Welsh, Prospect One (@IsItTheWelsh)