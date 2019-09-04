Ramirez cleared waivers and elected free agency Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Ramirez recorded a 5.40 ERA this season in 25 innings for Cleveland and Toronto. The 30-year-old owns a career 4.46 ERA over parts of six seasons, meaning he's likely to keep finding work but is unlikely to pitch in a high-leverage role.

More News
Our Latest Stories