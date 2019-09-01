Toronto designated Ramirez for assignment Sunday.

The 30-year-old righty reliever was bumped off the 40-man roster to make room for another bullpen arm in Ryan Tepera (elbow), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Over 22 appearances between the Indians and Blue Jays this season, Ramirez posted a 5.40 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 25 innings.

