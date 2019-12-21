Play

Ramirez signed a minor-league contract with Los Angeles on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez pitched in 22 games a season ago across stops with Cleveland and the Blue Jays, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with a 24:15 K:BB over 25 innings of relief work. He'll be tasked with earning a spot on the big-league roster during spring training, though even if he begins the year in Triple-A, he could surface in the majors at some point during the season.

