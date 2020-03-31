Reed announced his retirement from professional baseball March 4, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

A 2014 second-round pick of the Astros, Reed once looked to be Houston's potential long-term answer at first base after posting some eye-popping power production during his first three seasons in the minors. Reed was never able to translate that success over to the majors during his various trials with Houston between the 2016 and 2018 seasons, slashing a collective .153/.253/.244 while striking out in a third of his plate appearances. After being passed up by other ascending bats in the organization, Reed was waived by Houston last summer and claimed by the White Sox, but he posted a lowly .409 OPS in 14 games with Chicago before the team moved him off its 40-man roster. Rather than accepting a minor-league deal in an attempt to keep his downward-trending career going, the 26-year-old Reed decided it was a good time to step away from the game.