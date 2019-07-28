White Sox's AJ Reed: Gets uptick in playing time
Reed will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Twins.
Reed will be filling in for a resting Jose Abreu in the series finale, but there should be room for both players in the lineup when the White Sox oppose right-handed pitching. The 26-year-old is making his sixth start in seven games and looks poised to share first base and designated-hitter duties with Abreu for the time being. Reed will need to improve on the .176/.237/.265 batting line he's provided through his first 11 games with the White Sox to stick in a full-time role over the final two months of the season, however.
