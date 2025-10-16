Baddoo elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baddoo decided to accept an outright assignment by the Tigers back in June, but he had another opportunity to elect free agency after the season and has taken it. After putting up a .766 OPS in a promising rookie season in 2021, the 27-year-old has slashed just .201/.288/.323 since. Baddoo will get another chance elsewhere but might have to accept a minor-league contract.