Baddoo signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Baddoo spent the majority of the 2025 campaign with the Tigers' Triple-A affiliate, where he slashed .281/.385/.481 with 15 homers, 48 RBI, 73 runs scored and 25 steals over 103 games. The 27-year-old outfielder will have a chance to earn a spot on Milwaukee's Opening Day roster during spring training, though it's unlikely he lands a starting job over Isaac Collins, Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio.