Baldonado was released by the Nationals on Tuesday and is signing with a team in Japan, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Baldonado had posted a 3.03 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB through 29.2 innings of relief this season at Triple-A Rochester. The 30-year-old left-hander last appeared in a major-league game in 2021, when he struggled to an 8.44 ERA across 10.2 frames with Washington. He'll presumably continue to operate as a reliever in Nippon Professional Baseball.